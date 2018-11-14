TLABC Opposed to Government Regulations "Capping" Rights of British Columbians

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia (TLABC) is strongly opposed to the regulations recently released by the provincial government that provide a very broad definition of those injuries which cannot be claimed by injured motorists under the government's caps scheme. The Association argues the definition has the effect of limiting the rights of British Columbians to seek fair and just compensation in this province. TLABC is particularly concerned about the government's broad definition of what constitutes a "minor" injury as the regulations include concussion, psychiatric injuries, dental and jaw trauma and many other injuries that do not involve broken bones.



"British Columbians should be deeply concerned by what ICBC and the NDP government are legislating or defining as a "minor" injury in their regulations. We believe the rights of British Columbians to receive fair and just treatment must be put before the interests of ICBC," says TLABC President Sonny Parhar. "TLABC has been asking this government to take on reforming ICBC mismanagement, reducing distracted driving and making the car accident injury claims process fairer, faster and cheaper rather than limiting the rights of British Columbians to seek fair compensation after they are injured in a car crash."

About TLABC

The mission of the Trial Lawyers' Association of BC is to support and promote the rights of individuals in British Columbia.

For media or other enquiries:

Todd Hauptman, Public Affairs Director

604.376.2252

todd@tlabc.org