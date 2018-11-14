PHI Group Amends Special Stock Dividend in American Pacific Resources, Inc.

Company Announces November 20, 2018 Conference Call

New York, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. ( www.phiglobal.com ) (OTCQB: PHIL), a U.S. diversified holding company focused on mergers and acquisitions and investments in select industries and special situations, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has amended the Record Date and the dividend ratio for the previously announced special stock dividend in American Pacific Resources, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

According to the corporate resolutions filed in Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2018, the Company amended the new dividend ratio and the new Record Date as follows: (a) Eligible shareholders: In order to be eligible for the above-mentioned special stock dividend, the minimum amount of Common Stock of PHI Group, Inc. each shareholder must hold as of the New Record Date is twenty (20) shares; (b) New Record Date: The new Record Date will March 01, 2019, subject to FINRA's approval; (c) New dividend ratio: All eligible shareholders of Common Stock of the Company as of the new Record Date shall be entitled to receive one (1) share of Common Stock of American Pacific Resources, Inc. for every twenty (20) shares of Common Stock of PHI Group, Inc. held by such shareholders as of the new Record date; and (d) Payment Date: The Payment Date for the afore-mentioned special stock dividend is March 29, 2019;

The reasons for the amendments were to allow for substantive developments of American Pacific Resources, Inc. and satisfaction of certain contractual commitments before filing a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to take this subsidiary public.

PHI Group CEO Henry Fahman will host a conference call for shareholders and investors at 04:30 P.M. Eastern, Tuesday, November 20, 2018 to discuss the special stock dividend and recent important corporate developments.

About PHI Group, Inc.

PHI Group ( www.phiglobal.com ) primarily focuses on mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value. In addition, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc. ( www.phicapitalholdings.com ) provides M&A consulting services and assists companies to go public and access international capital markets. We have also been working diligently to launch a Luxembourg Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) plus several sub-funds for investment in renewable energy, agriculture and real estate together with international partners.

