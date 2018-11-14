JW Marriott Las Vegas Unveils Exclusive New Year's Eve Offer

Las Vegas resort rings in 2019 with a Mardi Gras celebration



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa is ushering in 2019 in true Mardi Gras fashion as the luxury Las Vegas resort unveils its New Year's Eve Mardi Gras Celebration Package. Starting from $259 per night, the offer includes a choice of a special New Year's Eve Dinner or admission and unlimited beverages at the resort's New Year's Eve Mardi Gras Dance Party.

Guests who book the exclusive Las Vegas resort package will receive two nights in one of the resort's deluxe rooms, a resort credit toward a New Year's Eve Dinner in either Hawthorn Grill or Shizen Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, or complimentary entrance and unlimited beverages at the New Year's Eve Mardi Gras Dance Party.

The Mardis Gras Dance Party will be held on New Year's Eve in the resort's Grand Ballroom, from 10:30pm until 2:00am. Advanced reservations are recommended to reserve a spot at either the celebration or one of the resort's New Year's Eve dinners. The celebration continues well into midnight, when the resort counts down to the New Year in fashionable style.

Guests who want to book this exclusive New Year's Eve hotel package in Las Vegas can book online or call 1-800-9290. Be sure to use the offer code EVE and make sure it appears in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making reservations.

Travelers staying at the resort will find themselves close to some of the area's best things to do. Take advantage of an ideal location in Summerlin and explore nearby sights, including Tivoli Village. Attend events at nearby Emerald at Queensridge, located less than two miles away from the hotel. Or play like a pro at TPC Las Vegas. The resort is located just steps away from the internationally renowned TPC golf course.

For more information about this exclusive offer, call 1-702-869-7777.

About the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, nestled on 50 acres of gorgeously maintained garden landscape, is only 20 minutes from the vibrant Las Vegas Strip and near a variety of renowned destinations. The resort offers extensively renovated guest rooms and suites, all brimming with sophisticated style and luxury amenities. On-site, guests enjoy 10 extraordinary on-site dining options, a sparkling pool with towering waterfalls and a tranquil signature spa. In addition, travelers can try their luck at the hotel's on-site Rampart Casino, or perfect their golf skills, minutes from championship course play at TPC Las Vegas. The resort specializes in unforgettable events, with over 75,000 square feet of spectacular event space, picturesque outdoor venues and cutting-edge planning and catering services.

