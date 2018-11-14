KushCo Holdings' Energy Division to Roll out Cutting Edge Stainless-Steel Gas Cylinders at MJBizCon

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KSHB) ("KushCo" or the "Company"), the parent company of innovative industry leaders such as Kush Supply Co., Kush Energy, The Hybrid Creative, and Koleto Packaging Solutions, which provide a range of services and products for a variety of industries including the regulated cannabis and CBD industries, today announced that it has formed an exclusive partnership with JSP Portinox to facilitate the delivery of ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents in state-of-the-art stainless steel gas cylinders, through its Kush Energy division, which will debut at MJBizCon November 14-16, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Kush Energy provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis industry, which are essential in the extraction process for products including oils, edibles and waxes. This investment in stainless-steel cylinders, which leave no residue and are significantly cleaner for the environment, delivers more effective hydrocarbons and solvents to KushCo's customers which can impact the purity and profitability of a cannabis company's product. Under the terms of the agreement with JSP Portinox, KushCo will have exclusivity on these specially designed stainless-steel cylinders.

Nick Kovacevich, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Stainless steel tanks are the future for how hydrocarbons will be stored and transported. We're proud and confident we are the first and only company to offer this premier solution to the cannabis market. As a market leader, we pride ourselves on the ability to continue to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver more and more value to our client base. We believe our new tanks will be superior to any existing tanks offered by competitors and traditional gas providers, and the butane we provide will be cleaner and more pure. And ultimately, we expect this to result in more sales to existing customers and future customers, significantly increasing our market share in this category."

About KushCo Holdings, Inc.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KSHB) is the parent company to a diverse group of business units that are transformative leaders across several industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

KushCo Holdings' brands include Kush Supply Co., a dynamic sales platform that is the nation's largest and most respected distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories to the cannabis and CBD industry, Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents, Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for clients across several industries, and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units and regularly sells to more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. KushCo Holdings subsidiaries maintain facilities in the five largest U.S. cannabis markets as well as having a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

KushCo Holdings strives to be the industry leader for responsible and compliant products and services in the legal cannabis and CBD industry. The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "expect," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website, at: www.kushco.com .

