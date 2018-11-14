Helomics Corp Partners with UK 100,000 Genomes Project to Drive its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Precision Oncology Platform for Ovarian Cancer

Helomics will utilize whole genome and outcome data from the U.K. 100,000 Genomes Project to advance its artificial intelligence-based platform for ovarian cancer.



PITTSBURGH and LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helomics, a personalized healthcare company whose mission is to improve the standard of care for cancer through innovative precision oncology products and boutique CRO services, and Genomics England announced today that Helomics has become a full Discovery Forum partner. Helomics will utilize the rich de-identified genomics and clinical data set for the 100,000 Genomes Project to further develop its artificial intelligence-based precision oncology platform for ovarian cancer.

The 100,000 Genomes Project is a groundbreaking initiative, sequencing whole genomes of National Health Service patients with rare diseases and their families, as well as patients with common cancers. The aim is to transform healthcare through new diagnoses and personalized treatments. The Precision Medicine Market is set to exceed USD 96 billion by 2024; according to a research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Helomics continues to be an innovative precision medicine company that will continue to show growth in this robust market in 2019 and beyond.

"We are excited to partner with Genomics England and gain access to the rich, de-identified, genomic and clinical data of the 100,000 Genomes Project. We intend to apply our state-of-the-art machine learning to this dataset to expand the capabilities of our precision oncology platform, which helps oncologists offer individualized treatment options for ovarian cancer patients. We anticipate this to be the first of several projects, leading ultimately to bringing the benefits of Helomics precision oncology to ovarian cancer patients within the NHS," commented Gerald Vardzel, President and CEO of Helomics Corp.

Expanding on the scientific goals of the project, Dr. Mark Collins, VP of Innovation and Strategy at Helomics, said, "The promise of precision oncology is therapy tailored to the patient's own cancer, yet the reality is that while we can identify alterations in the DNA of the patient's tumor most of these mutations are not actionable with current drugs. The goal of this project is to combine genomic profiling of the patient tumor (from the Genomics England data), with the drug response of the patient's own tumor, grown in the laboratory (Helomics unique dataset), utilizing the power of machine learning to create a "virtual" model of the tumor. We can then use this model to guide the oncologist in selecting appropriate standard of care drugs to best treat the patient, as well in partnership with pharma companies to develop the next generation of precision therapies."

Commenting on the new Discovery Forum Partner, Joanne Hackett, Chief Commercial Officer of Genomics England, said, "We're delighted to work with Helomics and their precision oncology products to maximize the benefits to patients. As part of the Discovery Forum, Helomics will collaborate with other companies at the forefront of genomics and technology, to ensure that we turn research findings into treatments, diagnostics and benefits for patients as soon as possible."

About Helomics Corporation

Helomics is a Personalized Healthcare company located in Pittsburgh, PA. Helomics mission is to improve the standard of care for cancer patients (especially gynecological) through innovative research and development partnerships with pharmaceutical, diagnostic, biotechnology, and academic organizations, leading to better and more personalized treatments and diagnostic technologies cancer. Helomics' CLIA-certified lab provides clinical testing that assists oncologists in individualizing patient treatment decisions, by providing an evidence-based roadmap for therapy.

In addition to its proprietary precision oncology platform, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage its TruTumor™, patient-derived tumor models coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and a proprietary bioinformatics platform (D-CHIP) to provide a tailored solution to our client's specific needs. The D-CHIP platform is being built out in a joint venture with Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT), producer of the FDA-approved STREAMWAY® System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, to leverage the Helomics D-CHIP™ platform to develop and market new approaches for personalized cancer diagnosis and care.

Helomics® is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where the company maintains state-of-the-art, CLIA-certified, clinical and research laboratories.

For more information, please visit: www.helomics.com

About Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) operates in two business areas: first, applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery to provide personalized medicine solutions for patients and clinicians as well as clients in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries, and second, production of the FDA-approved STREAMWAY® System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal. For additional information, please visit www.precisiontherapeutics.com.

Precision Therapeutics' medicine business is committed to improving the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to rich data diseases databases. This business has launched with Precision Therapeutics' investment in Helomics Corporation, a precision medicine company and integrated clinical contract research organization whose mission is to improve patient care by partnering with pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and academic organizations to bring innovative clinical products and technologies to the marketplace. In addition to its proprietary precision diagnostics for oncology, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage their patient-derived tumor models, coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and a proprietary bioinformatics platform (D-CHIP) to provide a tailored solution to our client's specific needs. Helomics is 25% owned by Precision Therapeutics. Helomics® is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where the company maintains state-of-the-art, CLIA-certified, clinical and research laboratories. For more information, please visit www.Helomics.com.

Precision Therapeutics has also announced the formation of a subsidiary, TumorGenesis to pursue a new rapid approach to growing tumors in the laboratory, which essentially "fools" the cancer cells into thinking they are still growing inside the patient. Precision Therapeutics and Helomics have also announced a proposed joint venture with GLG Pharma focused on using their combined technologies to bring personalized medicines and testing to ovarian and breast cancer patients, especially those who present with ascites fluid (over one-third of patients). The growth strategy in this business includes securing new partnerships and considering acquisitions in the precision medicine space.

Sold through the Skyline Medical business of Precision Therapeutics, The STREAMWAY System virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid and other potentially infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. Antiquated manual fluid handling methods that require hand carrying and emptying filled fluid canisters present an exposure risk and potential liability. Skyline Medical's STREAMWAY System fully automates the collection, measurement, and disposal of waste fluids and is designed to: 1) reduce overhead costs to hospitals and surgical centers; 2) improve compliance with OSHA and other regulatory agency safety guidelines; 3) improve efficiency in the operating room, and radiology and endoscopy departments, thereby leading to greater profitability; and 4) provide greater environmental stewardship by helping to eliminate the approximately 50 million potentially disease-infected canisters that go into landfills each year in the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.skylinemedical.com.

About Genomics England

Genomics England is a company owned by the Department of Health and Social Care and was set up to deliver the 100,000 Genomes Project. This flagship project will sequence 100,000 whole genomes from NHS patients and their families.

Genomics England has four main aims:

to bring benefit to patients





to create an ethical and transparent program based on consent





to enable new scientific discovery and medical insights





to kickstart the development of a UK genomics industry

The project is focusing on patients with rare diseases, and their families, as well as patients with common cancers. For more information visit www.genomicsengland.co.uk .

