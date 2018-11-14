CF&B Communication : A new record for the Geneva European 'Midcap Event' in 2018 with more than 90 listed companies!

Geneva - Convinced that the exposure of Midcaps to European investors is essential, CF&B Communication brings together more than 90 listed companies for its 10th edition of the Geneva European 'MidCap Event', on 4 & 5 December 2018.

In a tough market context, the number of companies taking part in the event will be the largest since the event was created.

150 Swiss institutional investors are awaited at the event and will meet for 2 days, the Top Management of listed companies from Belgium, England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, during pre-organized one-to-one meetings.

INTERMONTE (Milan), INVEST SECURITIES (Paris) and QUIRIN PRIVATBANK (Frankfurt) are the main Partners in this edition, and they will share their analysis, know-how and knowledge on their markets.

BME BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES and DEUTSCHE BÖRSE CASH MARKET will be the Partner Stock Exchanges for the Event.

Registration is free for investors.

The next events organized by CF&B Communication in 2019 are already open to registration, among which the Frankfurt European 'Midcap Event' in February, the Paris 'SmallCap Event' mid-April, the Copenhagen European 'Midcap Event' mid-May and the Paris European 'Midcap Event' Spring end June.

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr