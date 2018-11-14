FTI Consulting's Aris Karcanias Named a Global Leader in Consulting by Consulting Magazine

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that Aris Karcanias , a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Economic Consulting segment and Co-Leader of the firm's Clean Energy practice, has been named one of Consulting magazine's Global Leaders in Consulting for 2018. Mr. Karcanias has been recognised in the Excellence in Influence category.



"This award is a testament to Aris' commitment to helping deliver his clients' strategic agendas in a period of significant evolution," said Mark Bezant , a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Economic Consulting segment in the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") and Asia Pacific regions at FTI Consulting. "Clean energy is a global priority for our firm and being recognised for this effort is a huge achievement. Aris has a unique ability to enter new, complex and ambiguous situations, and work in a collaborative manner to design, develop and deliver tangible client outcomes. He has become a trusted advisor to some of our largest clean energy clients and built a highly capable team in EMEA. I am delighted to congratulate him on his award."

Mr. Karcanias has nearly 20 years of experience in the clean energy sector with a focus on renewables, energy storage and electric vehicle industries. His project experience includes advising on corporate strategy, strategic market entry and exit, mergers and acquisitions, dispute resolution and energy policy. He has managed a number of large, cross-country projects and worked with clients throughout the energy value chain, including emerging technology companies, manufacturers, environmental organisations, utilities, developers, energy companies, investors and government agencies.

Mr. Karcanias has been appointed as an expert witness in arbitrations and litigations in multiple jurisdictions and was recently named to the Who's Who Legal: Energy 2018 list. He currently sits on the investment committee of SUSI Partners, a Swiss investment manager that finances sustainable energy infrastructure, and was recently appointed to the board of Labrador, a UK-based energy switching company.

"It is an honour to be recognised as one of Consulting magazine's Global Leaders in Consulting," Mr. Karcanias said. "I am fortunate to be working in the energy sector during a period of unprecedented change, when standing still is not an option. Some of my best moments have been co-creating new solutions to redefine aged business models that have had a real impact on our environment. Fundamentally, such awards are a reflection of the quality of my team. My colleagues are incredibly passionate and committed to a cleaner future, and I am privileged to be working with each one of them."

Consulting magazine will honour this year's winners at the Global Leaders in Consulting Awards Dinner on December 7 at Le Meridian Piccadilly in London. Winners will also be featured in the January issue of Consulting magazine.

