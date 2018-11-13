Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages GS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Our investigation concerns whether Goldman has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Since at least 2016, the company has been the subject of investigations by the U.S. Justice Department regarding a multibillion-dollar fraud and money-laundering scheme involving a Malaysian government fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), for which the company was the primary bond underwriter.

On November 2, 2018, U.S. federal prosecutors unsealed indictments against two of the company's former managing directors, Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, related to the probe that explicitly described them as "agents acting within the scope of their employment on behalf of" the company "with the intent, at least in part, to benefit" the bank.

On November 8, 2018, a report by Bloomberg detailed the personal involvement of the company's then-CEO Lloyd Blankfein in a meeting to establish ties with Malaysia and its new sovereign wealth fund that was referenced in the court documents unsealed the prior week.

On this news, the price of Goldman shares fell over 4%, closing at $222.65 on November 9, 2018.

