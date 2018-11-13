HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1602 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend, the first in HP's fiscal year 2019, is payable on January 2, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2018. HP has approximately 1.6 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

