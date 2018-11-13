Loop Industries Announces Change of CFO

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) ("Loop" or "Company"), a leading technology innovator in sustainable plastic resin and polyester fiber, today announced that CFO Frank Zitella has resigned from the Company effective December 6. The Company would like to thank Mr. Zitella for his contributions during the past year and wish him success in the new position which he has accepted.



Loop is currently finalizing an employment agreement with a highly respected public company CFO who is expected to join the Company ‎at the beginning of January, once he has completed his existing commitments. The incoming CFO has a successful track record spanning over 30 years in business development, operations management and financing‎, combined with an excellent reputation and name recognition in capital markets.

The Company's management team, with oversight from its experienced Board of Directors, is comfortable with the plan to manage the transition in CFO responsibilities prior to the start date of the new CFO. ‎Loop expects to be in a position to formally announce the new appointment prior to t‎he year-end holiday season.

Loop has created a revolutionary technology poised to transform the plastics industry. This ground-breaking technology decouples plastic from fossil fuels by depolymerizing waste polyester plastic to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are then repolymerized to create virgin-quality polyester plastic that meets FDA requirements for use in food-grade packaging.

