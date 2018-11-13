INVESTIGATION ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against NiSource Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NiSource Inc. ("NiSource" or "the Company") (NYSE: NI ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Dozens of gas-fueled explosions ripped through Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, on September 13, 2018. The explosions destroyed homes, killed one person, and injured more than a dozen. The Fire Chief of Andover announced that the investigation suspected that the explosions were caused by over-pressurization of a gas main by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a division of NiSource. Based on this news, shares of NiSource fell by almost 12% on September 14, 2018.

