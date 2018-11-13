The Dallas Mavericks and 5miles Expand Partnership with EVERFI to Support Digital Entrepreneurship Program

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Mavericks; 5miles, a popular peer-to-peer marketplace and mobile technology innovator; and EVERFI, Inc., visited a Dallas Independent School district public school today to celebrate the expansion of the Venture – Entrepreneurial ExpeditionTM program, a digital learning initiative focused on teaching students to think entrepreneurially about business and life. The entrepreneurship program will be available to 20 schools in the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex during the 2018–19 school year.

The event took place at Boude Storey Middle School where Dallas Mavericks player Dwight Powell visited a classroom to see students progressing through the Venture – Entrepreneurial ExpeditionTM course and discussed the skills and tools needed for college and career readiness.

"It's critical that we equip young people with the entrepreneurial skills needed to navigate and plan for their future success," said Brian Cooley, President of EVERFI Sports & Entertainment. "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Dallas Mavericks and 5miles to support introducing students to entrepreneurial education."

The Venture – Entrepreneurial Expedition program is available to students at no cost to the schools and community-based organizations. The online resource uses case studies, interactive business simulations and personal development activities to teach students important basic business skills. Students develop a personalized business plan for their individual business, including finance, marketing, team-building and market research, along with a roadmap for academic and career success.

"The Dallas Mavericks are excited to join with our partners at 5miles to bring this innovative tool to students here in Dallas," said Katie Edwards, Senior Director of Community Relations for the Mavericks. "Creative and entrepreneurial thinking is an important skill not only for business and career readiness, but also in life. We're glad to be able to present it in a fun and inventive way for these kids."

"We're proud to partner with the Mavs and Everfi to bring a shared love of learning and the spirit of entrepreneurship to a neighborhood level, with Boude Storey Middle School students and teachers," said Valerie Coleman, Head of Sales & Outreach for Dallas-based 5miles. "Helping kids see possibilities and access opportunities to become potential entrepreneurs in their own right has been rewarding for us all."

About Venture – Entrepreneurial ExpeditionTM

Venture – Entrepreneurial ExpeditionTM is designed to teach students to think entrepreneurially about business and life. The course uses case studies, interactive business simulations and personal development activities to teach important basic business skills. Students develop a personalized plan for their individual business, along with a roadmap for academic and career success. The digital course is comprised of three modules that cover key concepts around generating business ideas, market research, growing a business, finances, marketing, and creating a business pitch.

About Dallas Mavericks: Champions in the Community

The Dallas Mavericks play in the Southwest Division of the Western Conference of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and began as an expansion franchise in 1980. The Mavs have won three division titles (1987, 2007, 2010) two conference championships (2006, 2011) and under the leadership of owner Mark Cuban, Head of Basketball Operations/GM Donnie Nelson and Head Coach Rick Carlisle, the team won its first NBA Championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Dallas Mavericks are bigger than basketball and are committed to giving back to the community we call home. The Mavs have impacted thousands of children, families and communities through initiatives for education, health and wellness, military appreciation and support and grants to nonprofit organizations through the Mavs Foundation. Learn more at Mavs.com/Community.

About 5miles

5miles is a local, peer-to-peer marketplace, one of the fastest-growing online shopping apps in the U.S. The free app is the first of its kind to include services, housing and jobs, in addition to second-hand trading. 5miles launched in January 2015, immediately setting itself apart with an easy-to-use mobile interface, identity verification capabilities (for added safety and security), mobile payment and other options, as well as a hyper-local curation of offerings that users can search—all within their very own neighborhoods. Since then, more than 15 million buyers and sellers coast-to-coast have transacted more than $5 billion in merchandise through 5miles, which Google Play has ranked a top 10 shopping app. Learn more at 5miles.com.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is the leading education technology company that provides learners of all ages education for the real world, through innovative and scalable digital learning including topics like Financial Education, Digital Citizenship, STEM Career Readiness, Diversity and Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, Social and Emotional Learning, Character Education, and Health and Wellness. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model and has certified over 16 million learners in critical skill areas. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, TPG Growth, The Rise Fund, Advance Publications, and Rethink Education, and Rethink Impact. The EVERFI Education Network powers more than 4,200 partners in their education initiatives across all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at EVERFI.com.



