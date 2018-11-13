QIWI Investor Day Venue Set at InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) (MOEX: QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day on November 19th, 2018 in London at InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel.



The program for the day features:

Product and strategy update;

Overview of key financial results;

Technology and infrastructure overview;

Updates on corporate governance and corporate culture;

Q&A session with the management team.

The event will begin at 1:30pm GMT and will conclude at approximately 5:00pm GMT followed by a reception.

The event will provide investors and sell-side analysts with an opportunity to meet the executive team including CEO and CFO of the Company, leaders of key projects and members of the Board of Directors to discuss the Company's recent performance, plans and growth prospects.

The Company will hold a live webcast of the presentation and the Q&A session from the Company's website at https://www.qiwi.com under the Corporate Investor Relations section or directly at http://investor.qiwi.com/. An archived copy of the webcast will also be available.

The event is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. If you are interested in joining us for the Investor Day, please respond to investor@qiwi.com as soon as possible. The registration will be open until November 14th, 2018.

About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 20.5 million virtual wallets, over 152,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 83 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 47 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI's consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods in order to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.

Contact