H2O Innovation Announces Election of Board of Directors and Appointment of Auditor

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") held this morning its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") at its registered office located in Quebec City, Canada.



Shareholders re-elected the following directors to the Corporation's Board of Directors: Lisa Henthorne, Chairman of the Board, Richard Hoel, [Vice-Chairman of the Board], Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Côté, Jean-Réal Poirier, Robert Comeau and Stephen A. Davis. After several years of service, Philippe Gervais and Élaine Cousineau Phénix left their position on the Board of Directors and, in the case of Mr. Gervais, also as Chairman of the Board. "We would like to thank them very much for their great work over the last years. They leave H 2 O Innovation with their heads held high with a sense of accomplishment, leaving behind a company now well-known in the water treatment industry. With over 25 years of experience in membrane filtration, we are confident that Mrs. Lisa Henthorne will fulfill her new role as Chairman of the Board", stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation. The Corporation has decided to reduce the number of members sitting on the Board from nine (9) to seven (7) in order to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Among these seven (7) directors, six (6) are independent.

During the Meeting, shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects and aftermarket services, including digital control and monitoring solutions; ii) specialty products, which include a complete line of maple product and equipment, specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems and utilities. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

