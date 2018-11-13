Allgress Recognized as One of The 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2018 by Insight Success Magazine

Livermore, CA, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allgress announced today that Insight Success Magazine Recognizes Allgress as One of The 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2018.

Allgress has been focused on integrated Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) management for the last 10 years to help customers reduce risk and compliance obligations with less complexity. We continue to practice our mission of providing solutions by automating more of the process of assessing, understanding and managing corporate risk in an easy-to-use comprehensive platform.

"With a vision to recognize some of the world's creative innovators delivering ground breaking innovations, Insights Success has curated a list of The 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2018. The magazine has examined various factors like helping customers solve challenges with solutions & services provided by the company, and its contribution towards associated industries. Allgress has helped enterprise security and risk professionals solve the problem of how to assess, understand and manage corporate risk since its inception which is surely admirable" said Pooja M. Bansal, Editor-in-Chief, Insights Success LLC.

The Allgress Insight Risk Management Suite (IRMS) is a focused solution with a modular architecture that helps customers of all sizes across numerous industry verticals unify the overwhelming process of managing risk regardless of an organizations maturity. Having a single integrated platform reduces the complex task of retraining every time new functions are needed allowing organization to better utilize highly trained security, risk and compliance professionals.

"This recognition is validation of our continuing innovation to help our customers more effectively identify and manage business risk. Being the first solution provider to provide streamlined continuous monitoring in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environment using their API for minimal human involvement is one example of Allgress' innovation" said Jeff Kushner, Allgress Chief Marketing Officer.

The full recognition article can be read here: Allgress Recognized as One of The 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2018 by Insight Success Magazine

About Allgress

Allgress is a global provider of automated next-generation integrated IT Security, Compliance and Risk Management Solutions for organizations and their business partners to meet business risk objectives. Allgress' solutions enable organizations to automate and streamline processes for assessment, monitoring, reporting and remediation of business risks with less complexity and reduced costs. Unlike other solutions, Allgress award-winning technology allows customers to derive quicker-time-to-value without an army of consultants.

