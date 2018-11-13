BDA appoints Roland (Andy) Burrows as next CEO

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) announced today its Board of Directors has appointed Roland (Andy) Burrows as the organisation's next Chief Executive Officer.



Newly appointed CEO of the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), Roland (Andy) Burrows





Burrows, who most recently served as Chief Investment Officer at the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), will take up the position December 1, and also become an executive member of the BDA Board. His appointment follows a formal executive search by the BDA Board over recent months.

"Andy is a successful strategic leader with a strong track record of financial services and investment experience, in-depth knowledge of the Bermuda global business market, and deep understanding of the island's public and private spheres—all of which are critical for the leadership of the agency. He will be a passionate advocate for Bermuda's international business sector, and we look forward to welcoming him," said BDA Chair Paul Scope, adding the BTA's investment concierge service, designed to facilitate hotel development in Bermuda, would also move to the BDA.

During nearly four-and-a-half years as head of the BTA's Investment Division, Burrows was responsible for identifying and developing investment across the local tourism industry in the form of hotel development and other infrastructure. He worked to stimulate capital investment, facilitate immigration, permits and tax issues, and helped create investor-friendly legislation to increase Bermuda's competitiveness to attract inward hospitality investment.

"I am in the fortunate position of leaving one great team to join another," said Burrows. "I look forward to bringing the results-driven strategies of the past four years at the BTA with me to the BDA, where I trust I can add value to the fantastic work already underway to strengthen Bermuda's economy and enhance the island's standing in the global business community."

Prior to joining the BTA, Burrows spent 25 years in the financial services industry, including a decade at HSBC Bermuda, where he served as Head of Commercial Banking. He has also been a director on numerous boards, including HSBC Cayman Islands, and currently serves as a director of Bermuda Chamber of Commerce, Raleigh Bermuda and Pathways Bermuda.

"Andy's exemplary work at the Bermuda Tourism Authority over the past four years is clear and everyone here congratulates him on his new leadership role at the Bermuda Business Development Agency," said BTA CEO Kevin Dallas. "With Andy at the helm, we look forward to building on our common links with the BDA as we both look to attract investors and other high-net-worth individuals to Bermuda for business and leisure."

Scope praised the BDA's Interim CEO Sean Moran for his leadership during the transition period, along with the rest of the agency's management and employee team. "The Board would like to give special thanks to Sean for his significant contribution over the past several months, during which he assumed additional responsibilities. He kept the agency on track and focused on achieving strategic business-development goals," said Scope. "The BDA team also deserves credit for its dedication and hard work, and we look forward to continuing the agency's important mission to help create economic and job growth for Bermuda."

