Best Western Lehigh Valley to Host Annual Thanksgiving Buffet

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Western Lehigh Valley is proudly hosting a special holiday buffet in their premier event facility, the Hanover Grande Ballroom, this Thanksgiving, November 22, 2018, from 11AM – 3PM. Guests are invited to focus on loved ones and avoid the hassle by indulging in a lavish meal expertly prepared and presented by a professional catering team in a welcoming setting.



The holiday feast will begin with stunning breakfast baked goods and continue with delectable soups and an array of specialty salads. A spectacular seafood display and scrumptious carving station, boasting roasted turkey with cranberry-orange chutney and slow roasted top round of beef with horseradish cream and herb-garlic beef jus, will also be featured.

Traditional holiday favorites like roasted maple sweet potatoes, roasted garlic bread stuffing and honey-glazed carrots will also be in abundance. The holiday celebration concludes with assorted freshly baked pies and cakes for dessert.

New for this year's festivities are wonderful additions to the Best Western Lehigh Valley culinary team, including Phillip Cerminara, Executive Chef and Axell Esquivell, Sous Chef. Chef Cerminara joins the property from The Woodlands Inn in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania where he was the Executive Sous Chef. With over 18 years in the hospitality industry, he is the perfect addition to Best Western Lehigh Valley's creative culinary staff. Chef Esquivell brings his Spanish heritage and culinary skills to add a new flair to the menus at the property, which is proud to continue evolving to meet the ever-changing tastes of the Lehigh Valley.

For a full menu and pricing details, please visit http://hanovergrandeballroom.com/special-events . All seating times are for 1.5 hours. Reservations can be made by calling (610) 866-5800.

About the Hanover Grande Ballroom

Best Western's Hanover Grande Ballroom is the ideal space for weddings, corporate events, celebrations, or gatherings of any kind. Occasions of all sizes are easily accommodated with unlimited seating options. Equipped with a private entrance, built-in bar, and brilliant lighting, the ballroom provides an element of sophistication for any event. Audio and visual services are also available when needed.

About Best Western Lehigh Valley

The Best Western Lehigh Valley Hotel & Conference Center welcomes business travelers and vacationers alike. Whether visiting Allentown, Bethlehem, or Easton, the property is conveniently situated in the heart of businesses, attractions, and universities. Additionally, it's only minutes away from Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE).

Accommodations and amenities are top of the line. All rooms include a complimentary hot breakfast, Wi-Fi, and parking, while a fitness center and large outdoor pool are also available onsite. Guests can visit the Foundry Restaurant & Pub or the Bar With No Name, or simply order from room service.

The Best Western Lehigh Valley Hotel puts an emphasis on high standards for quality and personalization to ensure each and every guest enjoys their stay.

CONTACT: Jim DiCara

TEL: 610-866-5800 ext. 5017

EMAIL: JDiCara@lehighvalleyhotel.com