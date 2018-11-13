Mountain America Credit Union and Humane Society of Utah to Present Fee-Waived Adoption Event

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Humane Society of Utah have teamed up to present "Fall in Love Adoption Special" over Thanksgiving weekend. As part of this special event, the Humane Society of Utah will be waiving adoption fees for all pets on November 23 and 24.



Interested adopters can visit the Humane Society of Utah adoption center located at 4242 South 300 West in Murray, Utah between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on November 23 and 24. All standard adoption policies and procedures still apply during this event. Now in its second year, the "Fall in Love Adoption Special" was created to find homes for as many pets as possible. In 2017, 338 pets found their forever homes during the "Fall in Love Adoption Special."

"Mountain America Credit Union is honored to support the Humane Society of Utah in its life-saving mission," says Sharon Cook, senior vice president of marketing and public relations at Mountain America Credit Union. "Our ongoing Pet of the Week program has helped hundreds of animals find their forever homes; we look forward to helping hundreds more through the upcoming ‘Fall in Love Adoption Special.' We invite everyone to open their hearts and homes to help save homeless pets."

"Our goal is to find homes for every animal at our facility this holiday season," says Deann Shepherd, director of marketing and communications at the Humane Society of Utah. "During one of the busiest shopping times of the year, we like to say that you can't buy love, but you can adopt it. During the ‘Fall in Love Adoption Special', animals will be adopted on a first come, first served basis, so bring all family members down to meet a new pet. We trust our adoption process to screen all potential adopters to ensure that our animals find the best homes possible."

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 780,000 members and $8 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com .

About the Humane Society of Utah

The Humane Society of Utah is dedicated to the elimination of pain, fear and suffering in all animals. Since 1960, the HSU has been sheltering homeless animals, fighting cruelty and neglect, and creating an environment of respect, responsibility, and compassion for all animals across the state of Utah. HSU is the largest open-admission private animal shelter in the state, and welcomes any companion animal that can legally be admitted. As a member of the No-Kill Utah (NKUT) Coalition, the HSU works hard to ensure that every healthy and treatable pet that enters the facility will be placed into a loving home. The Humane Society of Utah is a local, private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that does not receive any state tax dollars or government funding. HSU is funded by the voluntary contributions of individuals, businesses and foundations. Read more about the HSU online at www.utahhumane.org.

Media Contact: Tony Rasmussen 801-325-6430 trasmussen@macu.com