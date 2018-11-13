Sharing Services Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting at Elepreneur Convention in Atlanta

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services, Inc. (OTCQB: SHRV ) ("the Company") announces it held its annual shareholder meeting in Atlanta, GA, on Nov. 2 prior to the opening of the third major conference for its wholly owned subsidiary Elepreneur, LLC.



The shareholder meeting was well attended, and all four current board members that were on the ballot, Robert Oblon, John "JT" Thatch, Frank A. Walters and Jordan Brock, were all re-elected to serve another term. The Company's auditor, Ankit Consulting, was also approved and ratified for the current annual period.

Immediately after the Company's annual shareholder meeting concluded, the "Elevation Extension" conference kicked off with a full weekend of events, training and speakers from around the country. Opening the conference and energizing the crowd was world-renowned motivational speaker Les Brown, and closing the conference with the same energy on stage was Robert Oblon, founder and CEO of Elepreneur, joined by Keith Halls, now Elepreneur president and co-founder of NuSkin; John Fleming, past president of Avon West and past publisher of the Direct Selling News; and Larry and Taylor Thompson, both co-founders of LT WealthBuilding Academy, and Larry is additionally the co-founder of Herbalife.

During the conference, Elepreneur announced many exciting new tools and products, such as the new D.O.S.E. experience; the ELEAPP; an industry-changing marketing system called "S.A.M.," which stands for Super Affiliate Marketing; the new Elevate Magazine; and a new Virtual Business System, to name a few.

The Company continues to expand its growth and is focusing on additional products and its international expansion plans while continuing to maintain solid customer service and fulfillment programs by bringing on experienced industry management personnel.

