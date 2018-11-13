Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP) to Exhibit and Launch New Software Division at MJBizCon

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC:DVLP) today announces it will exhibit and launch its new software division at MJBizCon taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 14-16, 2018.



From booth #1748 DVLP will unveil Greener Grows ( www.GreenerGrows.org ), its new software division that allows businesses to anonymously share their metrics and compare with others. Greener Grows is a free industry tool designed to help businesses in the cannabis industry lower their environmental footprint and achieve cost savings. The software will collate data that can be used by other businesses, regulators and industry professionals.

"We can think of no better time and place to launch Greener Grows than MJBizCon, where we can network with the industry's top innovators. We are excited to introduce Greener Grows as a data collection tool that can be used across the industry to help improve cannabis growing and operations," states DVLP CEO Stavros Triant. "This is an excellent opportunity to build industry relationships and gain exposure for our products and services."

DVLP's second booth, #4289, will showcase Where's Weed ( www.WheresWeed.com ), the Company's online platform for location-based deals, dispensary listings, and product pre-purchasing.

For more information on MJBizCon, visit https://MJBizConference.com/

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.:

Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP) is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products. Through the website of its wholly owned subsidiary, Pura Vida Vitamins ( www.PuraVidaVitamins.com ), as well as through wholesale and distribution channels, the company offers a broad range of high-quality, price-competitive products, including traditional vitamins, supplements, and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle.

Golden Developing Solutions is a development-stage company providing business services and/or products supporting the cannabis industry, in which company intends to make acquisitions in the near future. Currently, 29 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws permitting their citizens to use cannabis for medical and/or recreational purposes. Cannabis has shown encouraging signs as a treatment for various medical conditions and has become increasingly more acceptable to the public and society.

