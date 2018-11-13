Stirling Corp. Acquires Millions of Subscribers and Active eBook Readers

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) STIRLING CORP, a Digital Media Company, headquartered in Nevada, announced the acquisition of the digital assets of Paradise Publishers, Inc. This acquisition brings to Stirling Corp. 5,066,407 members, 73,327 paid VIP members, thousands of authors, tens of thousands of digital and Audiobooks, Over seventy thousand monthly downloads and over 3,200 new daily member signups.

"We are excited as this new acquisition, and ongoing capital commitment from our Pre-IPO offering will provide us with significant financial resources and the ability to successfully and quickly deliver on key strategies and goals," shared Warren Whitlock, CEO of Stirling Corp. The Free-eBooks site has often been ranked #1 by Google for "free eBooks" over the last decade, remaining in the top 5 despite regular changes in search algorithms.

The acquisition includes four high-traffic websites:

•Free-eBooks.net

•eGOLibrary.com

•InstantLibraries.com

•Books.Cafe

Stirling Corp's acquisition includes Apple and Android Apps, social media accounts and a popular Facebook page.

Whitlock added: "This acquisition is a milestone for our business and validation of the Stirling Corp business concept, and the first of many steps to bring real support to struggling authors who deserve a large readership for their books. We are excited as this new division is set for accelerated growth by bringing quality authors to our avid readers, increased innovations, enhanced technology and resources, expansion of company-designed author/reader initiatives and international growth."

The popularity of eBooks continues at a rapid pace. eBooks now outsell traditional paper-based books from online retailers. E-books sales alone are expected to top $20 Billion for 2018.

About Stirling Corp.

Stirling Corp offers eBooks and Audiobooks for digital download, podcasting, digital publishing, author/writer assistance, and advertising opportunities for forward-thinking companies.

The company mission is to bring readers and authors together from around the world. Promoting writer's stories and creative work while helping book lovers find free and affordable sources of education and entertainment.

Contact:

Ramona Massimo

Stirling Corp

(505) 715-7845

stirlingcorporation@gmail.com