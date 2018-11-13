API Integration Platform Leader Cloud Elements Adds New Executive Talent to Help Drive Next Phase of Global Growth

Full Steam Ahead: Cloud Elements Adds New Senior Exec Talent to Capitalize on Recent Investment from American Express Ventures and a Global OEM Partnership with SAP

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Elements, first in delivering a cloud integration platform that virtualizes and unifies APIs, so that enterprise developers and ISVs can make all of their applications work together, today announced an expansion of the company's executive team with the appointment of two new executives, both veterans of the tech industry with successful track records serving a number of industry-leading companies. David Downing joins Cloud Elements as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer, and Mark Vellequette as the first Chief Financial Officer. Both will report to Cloud Elements' CEO, Mark Geene.

This announcement comes on the heels of a recent funding event for Cloud Elements, an investment from American Express Ventures , as well as a new OEM partnership with software giant, SAP. At it's recent SAPPHIRE NOW conference, SAP launched SAP Cloud Platform Open Connectors, a purpose built API integration platform leveraging the Cloud Elements catalog of feature-rich connectors to over 150 leading enterprise SaaS applications.

The addition of Downing and Vellequette to the company's C-suite is part of a broader strategy to drive global growth at a time when businesses of all sizes are in need of simple and cost-effective ways to not just connect applications, but to truly integrate any aspect of their growing software ecosystem and deliver streamlined business processes and new customer experiences. Designed for developers and enterprise architects alike, the Cloud Elements API Platform is widely known for its Virtual Data Resources , a sophisticated, yet easy, approach to seamlessly integrate enterprise applications.

"Having both David and Mark V. join our leadership team, fuels our team's ability to execute on our strategy, and preps us for the next stage of our growth and capital in the fast-growing cloud integration market. We're in the transition of growing up from start-up to mid-tier, and having seasoned leaders bring in their experience helps ease into the transition," Mark Geene, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Elements.

Downing is an enterprise software veteran with deep cloud, applications and data integration experience. In this new role, he will be responsible for driving Cloud Elements' global marketing strategy and execution as the company seeks to capitalize on the growing worldwide demand for API solutions that drive new customer experiences, and greater efficiencies and governance. Downing joins Cloud Elements with more than 30 years in senior marketing roles serving a number of leading enterprise software companies, including NetSuite, SAP, Informatica, Oracle, Adobe, Seagate, BlackLine, and SnapLogic.

Vellequette brings to Cloud Elements 35 years experience in senior finance, accounting and CFO positions serving a number of venture-backed tech companies. Most recently, he served for 10 years as the CFO of LogRhythm, where he helped that company grow from $10M to well over $100M on its way to becoming a leader in NextGen SIEM before being acquired earlier this year.

About Cloud Elements

Cloud Elements is a leading API integration platform, serving the world's largest ISVs and digital enterprises. Our Elements – feature rich app connectors – integrate your product to the ecosystem of applications that your customers and partners rely on every day. Underneath our catalog of more than 150 Elements, you'll find an entire platform to go beyond just connecting, and instead truly integrate and synchronize data between applications. Founded in 2012, Cloud Elements is the fastest growing integration vendor of all time. Cloud Elements is headquartered in Denver, CO, and serves customers worldwide. More information can be found at www.cloud-elements.com.

Media Contact:

Hannah Shain

Director of Marketing, Cloud Elements

hannah@cloud-elements.com



