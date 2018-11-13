ROHM's New SiC Power Module

Kyoto and Santa Clara, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM recently announced the development of a 1700V/250A rated SiC power module that provides the industry's highest level of reliability optimized for inverter and converter applications such as outdoor power generation systems and industrial high power supplies

Leakage current during high temperature high humidity bias testing



On resistance comparison of ROHM's new SiC module and equivalent standard product









In recent years, due to its energy-saving benefits, SiC is seeing greater adoption in 1200V applications such as electric vehicles and industrial equipment. The trend towards higher power density has resulted in higher system voltages, increasing the demand for 1700V products. However, it has been difficult to achieve the desired reliability, and so IGBTs are typically preferred for 1700V applications.

In response, ROHM was able to reach high reliability at 1700V, while maintaining the energy-saving performance of its popular 1200V SiC products, achieving the world's first successful commercialization of 1700V rated SiC power modules.

The BSM250D17P2E004 utilizes new construction methods and coating materials to prevent dielectric breakdown and suppress increases in leakage current. As a result, high reliability is achieved that prevents dielectric breakdown even after 1,000 hours under high temperature high humidity bias testing (HV-H3TRB). This ensures high voltage (1700V) operation even under severe temperature and humidity environments.

By incorporating ROHM's proven SiC MOSFETs and SiC Schottky barrier diodes into the same module and optimizing the internal structure make it possible to reduce ON resistance by 10% over other SiC products in its class. This translates to improved energy savings and reduced heat dissipation in any application.

Going forward, we will continue to expand our lineup and at the same time offer evaluation boards that allow easy testing and verification of our SiC modules.

Key Features

1. Achieves the highest level of reliability under high temperature and high humidity environments

This latest 1700V module introduces a new packaging method and coating materials to protect the chip, which allows achieving the first successful commercialization of a 1700V SiC Module, passing the HV-H3TRB reliability tests.

For example, during high temperature high humidity testing the BSM250D17P2E004 exhibited superior reliability with no failures even when 1,360V is applied for more than 1,000 hours at 85°C and 85% humidity, unlike conventional IGBT modules which typically fail within 1,000 hours due to dielectric breakdown. To ensure highest level of reliability ROHM tested the leakage current of the modules at different intervals with the highest level of blocking voltage 1700V.



2. Superior ON resistance contributes to greater energy savings

Combining ROHM's SiC Schottky barrier diodes and MOSFETs within the same module makes it possible to reduce ON resistance by 10% compared to other products in its class, contributing to improved energy savings.





About ROHM Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor is an industry leader in system LSI, discrete components and module products, utilizing the latest in semiconductor technology. ROHM's proprietary production system, which includes some of the most advanced automation technology, is a major factor in keeping it at the forefront of the electronic component manufacturing industry. In addition to its development of electronic components, ROHM has also developed its own production system so that it can focus on specific aspects of customized product development. ROHM employs highly skilled engineers with expertise in all aspects of design, development and production. This allows ROHM the flexibility to take on a wide range of applications and projects and the capability to serve valuable clients in the automotive, telecommunication and computer sectors, as well as consumer OEMs.

Attachments

Jayme Pontious ROHM Semiconductor jpontious@rohmsemiconductor.com