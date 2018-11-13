SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of iPass Inc. to Pareteum Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased iPass Inc. ("iPass" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: IPAS) stock prior to November 12, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of iPass to Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQCM: TEUM). Under the terms of the transaction, iPass shareholders will receive 1.17 shares of Pareteum for each share of iPass stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/ipass-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The iPass merger investigation concerns whether the Board of iPass breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Pareteum Corporation is underpaying for iPass shares, thus unlawfully harming iPass shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

