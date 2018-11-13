GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q3 2018 Results

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's third quarter 2018 results in the morning (CET) Tuesday November 20, 2018, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:





Teleconference and webcast

A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Tuesday November 20, 2018. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.





In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:





a. Webcast

Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.bm





b. Conference Call

PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0)330 336 9411

Norway Toll Free #: 800 149 47

US Toll #: +1 646-828-8193





Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 3591971.





There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.





Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.bm in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.





REPLAY DETAILS (available for 7 days)

Replay Access Number: 3591971

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 207 660 0134

Norway Toll Free #: 800 196 72

USA Toll #: +1 719-457-0820





Participant list information required: Full Name & Company







November 13, 2018

Hamilton, Bermuda









