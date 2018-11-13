Abeona Announces Participation at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases, today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference. To access the event via live webcast, please visit the investor section of Abeona's website, www.abeonatherapeutics.com .



Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 15th at 10:40 AM GMT

Presenter: João Siffert, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Head of Research & Development

Location: Waldorf Hilton, London, England

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff115/abeo/

About Abeona: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. Abeona's lead programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV-NAGLU), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). Abeona is also developing ABO-201 (AAV-CLN3) gene therapy for CLN3 disease, ABO-202 (AAV-CLN1) for treatment of CLN1 disease, EB-201 for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), ABO-301 (AAV-FANCC) for Fanconi anemia (FA) disorder and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy for rare blood diseases. In addition, Abeona is developing a proprietary vector platform, AIM™, for next generation product candidates. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

