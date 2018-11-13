Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. Management Attending 2018 MJBizCon Convention in Las Vegas

LOS ANGLES, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cure & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTC:GRCU), a Colorado Corporation ("The Company"), is sending a management team to the 2018 MJBizCon convention in Las Vegas. MJBizCon is the largest cannabis and hemp trade show in the country, with more than 1,000 exhibitors on display. As the Company continues to expand its current portfolio of products, the team will identify possible brands and innovative technologies for acquisition.



With Continuation Capital, Inc., our financial partner in place, management will have a strong and compelling story to convey to possible acquisition candidates. Capital for expansion, centralized management, and access to a diverse distribution channel are some of the competitive advantages GRCU will bring to the convention. In addition, with current negotiations on multiple transactions the team hopes to announce the closing of an agreement with a large Multi-National Beverage company to add a new line of CBD infused teas during the convention.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC:GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.grcustock.com/.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

