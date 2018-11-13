VirtualArmour to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 4-6, 2018

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (F:3V3) (OTCQB:VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has been invited to present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held on December 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California.



VirtualArmour, CEO Russ Armbrust, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 4, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time. He will be joined by the company's CFO, Michael Panec, for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors. They will be discussing VirtualArmour's winning strategies for cybersecurity that are driving the rapid growth of the company's high-margin managed services business.

The LD Micro Invitational Conference is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 250 names presenting to more than 1,500 attendees. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with VirtualArmour, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

View VirtualArmour's LD Micro profile here: www.ldmicro.com/profile/VAI.CN

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. The company's proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.

VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and U.S. securities laws. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning attending a conference, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the success of the Company in performing the IT implementation and migration, performance under the contract by all parties, the ability of VirtualArmour to meet timelines, the continued availability of necessary hardware, the absence of any trade war or tariffs affecting VirtualArmour's ability to perform, competitive risks and the availability of financing. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

Russ Armbrust

CEO

VirtualArmour International Inc.

Tel (720) 644-0913

Email Contact