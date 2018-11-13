ValueSelling Associates Strengthens Market Position by Acquiring Value Prime Solutions

Combined Team Delivers a Greater Breadth of Resources to All Clients and Associates



Rick McAninch accepts a Gold Stevie Award for Sales Training Practice of the Year





RANCHO SANTE FE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. , a leading global sales training company, announced that it has acquired Value Prime Solutions, a top provider of its ValueSelling Framework®. As a member of the ValueSelling family, the Value Prime team consists of sales and marketing executives with over 25 years of experience building and leading teams, as well as selling and consulting with clients in today's dynamic B2B sales environment. Value Prime Solutions' success in delivering measurable results for its clients has been recognized in the industry. This year, Value Prime Solutions received the Gold Stevie® Award for Sales Training Practice of the Year, and the Bronze Stevie® Award for Sales Consulting Practice of the Year.

Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, said, "Value Prime Solutions has always been one of our most successful associate companies. Our associate model allows us to offer a consistent, global delivery of the ValueSelling Framework methodology to help sales leaders improve their practice and performance. With this acquisition, the Value Prime team will become part of the corporate ValueSelling Associates business. I believe all of our clients and associates with benefit from their expertise and resources."

ValueSelling Associates has maintained its position as a leader in the industry by continually evolving to meet the new challenges faced by sales. Clients will see real value and a measurable impact of ValueSelling on their sales productivity metrics. Those metrics include:

Increased opportunity size by cross selling additional products

Increased opportunity size by reducing the average discount rate

Increased win rate in competitive situations

Rick McAninch, co-founder of Value Prime Solutions, adds, "My fellow founding partners, George Kavanagh and Chad Sanderson, and I have been training with the ValueSelling Framework methodology for more than two decades to teach our clients how to keep it simple, and drive measurable sales results. At this point, it makes sense to consolidate resources and share our expertise in training and marketing with all associate firms that join ValueSelling."

As a result of the teams' combined effort, there will be also be new resources available to the organization. The B2B Revenue Executive Experience is a popular podcast series, developed by Value Prime's Chad Sanderson, dedicated to helping executives accelerate their sales and marketing teams to optimize growth. This podcast series will now be available to all associates of ValueSelling to share with their customers.

Sanderson, ranked Top 5 by Training magazine to its 2018 Emerging Training Leaders, has also been instrumental in helping to develop ValueSelling Associates' Vortex Prospecting™ program. This program scales prospecting efforts to get more prospects at the top of the sales funnel.

From Fortune 1000 firms, to mid-sized and start-up companies, organizations worldwide turn to the experts at ValueSelling Associates for sales strategies that yield immediate impact and sustainable results. With the acquisition of Value Prime Solutions, the ValueSelling Associates team will be even stronger and more well-positioned for today's B2B sales challenges.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversations to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement and consulting to drive sales results. For more information, visit www.valueselling.com .

