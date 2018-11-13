Stitch Fix Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended October 27, 2018 after market close on Monday, December 10, 2018. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix's financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Mike Smith, President and COO, and Paul Yee, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (888) 256-1007 and internationally at (323) 994-2093, passcode 2226708.



A telephonic replay will be available through Monday, December 17, 2018 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 2226708. A replay of the webcast will be also available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients, through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by Founder and CEO, Katrina Lake. Since our founding, we've helped millions of men, women and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized shipments of apparel, shoes and accessories, hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists and delivered to our clients' homes.

