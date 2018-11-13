Market Overview

NIU to Release Third Quarter Results on November 19, 2018

Globe Newswire  
November 13, 2018 8:27am   Comments
Conference Call on November 20, 2018

BEIJING, China, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies ("NIU", or "the Company") (NASDAQ:NIU) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the U.S market close on Monday, November 19, 2018.  The company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 8:00 am. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results for the quarter.

           
    What:     NIU Technologies Third Quarter (ended September 30, 2018) Earnings Call
           
    When:     8:00 am U.S. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 20, 2018
           
    Webcast:     https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations
           

To join, please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 4985232.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004
Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 800906601
Mainland China +86 8008190121
+86 4006208038		  
Other International +65 67135090  

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 28, 2018. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 4985232

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117
Mainland China +86 8008700206
+86 4006022065		  
Other International +61 281990299  

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investors section of NIU website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

About Niu Technologies

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. NIU has a streamlined product portfolio consisting of three series, N, M and U that address the needs of different segments of the modern urban resident, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology.  NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Niu Technologies
Jason Yang
Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: ir@niu.com

Or

The Blueshirt Group
Susie Wang
Director
E-mail: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

 

