ASL selected to be part of Enterprise Ireland's prestigious Innovation 4 Growth program

Dublin, Ireland, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation 4 Growth program is a world-class program designed for CEO's and their top team. The objective of the program is to support innovation in the company's business in order to create new business models, products, services and processes that will add value to the customers.

"Innovation and the pursuit of new business opportunities are fundamental to the growth of a business; they provide the catalyst for economic enhancement, organizational advancement, and ultimately enhance shareholder value. ASL's participation in this program will advance both its mission and business interests in a mutually reinforcing manner." Said John Ryan, Chief Strategy Officer.

As part of the first module of the program, ASL's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. John McKeon, and Chief Information Officer (CIO), Dave Morrissey, went to spend a week at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The MIT Sloan School of Management is one of the world's leading business schools and then hosted the opening module of the program. The focus of the week was on what it takes for a scaling business to create a sustainable culture of innovation at the team and organizational level. The week was a great week of learnings for ASL team on the business challenges to innovation, the various ways to overcome these challenges and the ways to integrate innovation in processes

"Innovation is a core principle within Allergy Standards, so we are delighted to be taking part in this important strategic initiative. Central to our innovation goal is our Client Services Portal and the unique insights we will gain by completing the Innovation 4 Growth Program will make for a more focussed solution for our customers, retailers, laboratories and partners." Said Dave Morrissey, CIO.

The following modules of the program will also be focusing on innovation and will take place in Ireland throughout the following months until the Program's finale and showcase in April 2019.

ASL team is very proud to have been selected to this prestigious program organized by Enterprise Ireland and looks forward to engaging into this ambitious innovation journey.

About Allergy Standards

Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) is an independent, global certification company, that creates scientific standards for testing a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on improving indoor air quality. ASL has designed a series of unique testing protocols and suitability specifications for products to achieve in order to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®.

ASL's mission is to help people create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science, certification and education. http://www.allergystandards.com/

