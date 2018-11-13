Media Advisory: Bombardier CEO and CFO to present at Scotiabank Transportation & Industrials Conference on November 13, 2018

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX:BBD) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare and its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Di Bert, will be presenting at the Scotiabank Transportation & Industrials Conference in Toronto to review Bombardier's financial results and discuss its turnaround plan.



This conference intended for investors and analysts will take place on November 13, 2018, and the Bombardier presentation will last from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

DATE: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 TIME: 9:30-10:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)

A link to the live audio webcast of the Bombardier presentation will be available at:

ir.bombardier.com

The replay of the presentation will also be available on the same website shortly after the end of the webcast.

