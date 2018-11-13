NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Announces Appointments to Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board

NeuroOne introduces five members of Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board focused on AI and neuromodulation applications



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCQB:NMTC), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, introduced five members that have been appointed to the Company's new Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board.

In the third quarter of 2018, the Company announced the formation of a seven member advisory board to be chaired by Dr. Kip Ludwig of the Bioelectronic Medicines Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin. The advisory board will provide guidance to the Company on the potential use of NeuroOne's electrode technology in bioelectronics, neuromodulation and artificial intelligence applications. They will also assist the Company with evaluating additional translational science applications for the Company's electrode technology beyond the initial diagnostic and therapeutic indications.

Five of the members that have been appointed to the advisory board are as follows:

Dr. Doug Weber, Associate Professor, Department of Bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh. Recent Program Manager in the Biological Technologies Office (BTO) at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Dr. Cristin Welle, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus. Founder of the Neural Interfaces Program at the FDA Center for Devices and Radiological Health Office of Science and Engineering Labs.

Dr. R. Jacob Vogelstein, Portfolio Manager at Camden Partners Holdings. Recipient of the Presidential Early Career Award in Science and Engineering, 2017.

Dr. Ayman Salem, Board Certified Neurosurgeon, CEO & Founder of ikioo Technologies, Inc.

Dr. Joost Wagenaar, co-founder, VP of Scientific Applications at Blackfynn, Inc. Adjunct Assistant Professor of Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania.

NeuroOne CEO Dave Rosa said, "I'm elated that we were able to establish an advisory board with such depth and breadth of expertise. I look forward to working with these experts as we explore expanded opportunities for our thin-film hi-definition electrode technology."

"These researchers and practitioners are joining us at an exciting time," said Dr. Ludwig. "Our understanding of the human brain is growing quickly, but many applications have been limited by existing electrode technology and materials. NeuroOne has the opportunity to change that, and I look forward to the potential innovations that will emerge in the coming years."

