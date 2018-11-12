Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) and Encourages NWL Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Newell Brands, Inc. (NYSE:NWL).



On June 21, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018, members of the board made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Newell's business and prospects. Specifically, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose the following adverse facts, among others: (i) the company's retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; (ii) contrary to defendant's representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; (iii) as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and (iv) undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant internal discord that was having a material adverse effect on the company's operating performance.

