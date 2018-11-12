Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages UEPS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Our investigation concerns whether Net 1 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 8, 2018, after market close, Net 1 announced that it will restate its financial results for the year ended June 2018 due to an accounting error related to its investment in Cell C Proprietary Limited.

On this news, the price of Net 1 UEPS shares fell over 30%, closing at $4.84 on November 9, 2018.

