Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of GulfMark, MPM Holdings, and Nexeo on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of GulfMark Offshore, Inc., MPM Holdings Inc, and Nexeo Solutions, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:GLF)

Buyer: Tidewater Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 16, 2018 and valued at $340 million, GulfMark stockholders will receive 1.1 shares of Tidewater Inc. for each share of GulfMark common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether GulfMark and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the GulfMark investigation go to: https://bespc.com/gulfmark/.

MPM Holdings Inc. (OTC:MPMQ)

Buyer: KCC Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 13, 2018 and valued at $3.1 billion, MPM stockholders will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of MPM common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether MPM and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the MPM investigation go to: https://bespc.com/mpm/.

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO)

Buyer: Univar Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 17, 2018 and valued at $2 billion, Nexeo stockholders will receive $11.65 in cash for each share of Nexeo common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Nexeo and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Nexeo investigation go to: https://bespc.com/nexeo/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts