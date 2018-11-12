Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, Nektar, and Honeywell and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Bank OZK, Nektar Therapeutics, and Honeywell International Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 - October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Bank OZK class action go to: https://bespc.com/ozk/ .

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 - October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (ii) NKTR-214's extended half-life was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (iii) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (iv) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has not yet demonstrated significant positive results; and (v) as a result, Nektar's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Nektar class action go to: https://bespc.com/nktr/ ﻿ .

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Class Period: February 9, 2018 - October 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Honeywell's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Honeywell's Bendix asbestos-related liability was greater than initially reported; (ii) the Company maintained improper accounting practices in connection with its Bendix asbestos-related liability; and (iii) as a result, Honeywell's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Honeywell class action go to: http://bespc.com/hon/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts