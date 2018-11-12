Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of MBT Financial, Community First, and Idaho Independent on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of MBT Financial Corp., Community First Bank, and Idaho Independent Bank. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)

Buyer: First Merchants Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 10, 2018 and valued at $291 million, MBT stockholders will receive 0.275 shares of First Merchants for each share of MBT common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether MBT and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Community First Bank (OTC:CMYF)

Buyer: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 11, 2018 and valued at $21.5 million, Community First stockholders will receive $45.45 in cash for each share of Community First common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Community First and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Idaho Independent Bank (OTC:IIBK)

Buyer: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 11, 2018 and valued at $181 million, Idaho Independent stockholders will receive 0.5 Class A shares of First Interstate for each share of Idaho Independent common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Idaho Independent and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

