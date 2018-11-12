ShotSpotter to Host Inaugural Investor Day at the Company's Headquarters in Newark, CA on November 14, 2018

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, will host an investor day on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time at the company's headquarters in Newark, California.



ShotSpotter's executive team will provide a business update regarding how the company is using its unique technology to help police departments effectively reduce gun violence across the U.S. and Internationally.

A live audio webcast of the event and slide presentation will be made available via the investor relations page of the company's website . An archived replay will be available via the same link.

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is the leader in gunfire detection, location and incident-specific forensic analysis solutions that assist police and security personnel in their efforts to deter gun violence. ShotSpotter solutions are trusted by more than 90 cities to help make their communities, campuses and facilities safer.

