OMA informs the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer

MONTERREY, Mexico, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:OMA, NASDAQ:OMAB), announced today that, in accordance with the press release issued on October 1st, 2018, it has appointed Mr. Ricardo Dueñas as its Chief Executive Officer.



The Board of Directors of OMA approved today the appointment of Mr. Ricardo Dueñas as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective as of this date. Ricardo Dueñas has a solid experience in the airport and infrastructure sectors, he has an economics degree from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM), and holds a MBA from Harvard Business School and a MPA from Harvard Kennedy School. He was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de Mexico (GACM) from 2015 through 2018 and worked as an advisor in infrastructure projects at the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) between 2012 and 2015. Previously, he worked in London for JP Morgan's investment banking division for emerging markets from 2007 through 2011. During 2005 he was advisor to the Mexican Delegation to the OECD in Paris, and between 2002 and 2004 he worked as an analyst for the Central Bank of Mexico.

OMA is grateful with Mr. Porfirio Gonzalez, who after twenty years of service at the Company, steps down from his position as Chief Executive Officer and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

