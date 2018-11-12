Overstock.com Announces Annual Dividend on Series A and Series B Preferred Stock

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a regular annual cash dividend for 2018 of $0.16 per share on its Blockchain Voting Series A Preferred Stock and a regular annual cash dividend for 2018 of $0.16 per share on its Voting Series B Preferred Stock, in each case payable on December 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2018.



The ex-dividend date for the Series B Preferred dividend is expected to be November 28, 2018. Holders and potential investors in the Series B Preferred shares may confirm the ex-dividend date for the Series B Preferred dividend on the OTCQX website operated by OTC Markets when posted.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A Preferred (Medici Ventures' tZERO platform: OSTKP) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. It's leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new products at low prices, including furniture , décor , rugs , bedding , home improvement , jewelry, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com .

