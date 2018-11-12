TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2018 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) (the "Company" or "TransAtlantic") today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.



Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss third quarter 2018 financial results and provide an operations update. Investors who would like to participate in the conference call should call (877) 878-2762 or (678) 809-1005 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the TransAtlantic conference call. The conference ID is 3068338.

A live webcast of the conference call and replay will be available through the Company's website at www.transatlanticpetroleum.com . To access the webcast and replay, click on "Investors," select "Events and Presentations," and click on "Listen to webcast" under the event list. The webcast requires IOS, Microsoft Windows Media Player, or RealOne Player.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 17, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 3068338.

About TransAtlantic

The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The Company holds interests in developed and undeveloped properties in Turkey and Bulgaria.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements concerning the issuance of an earnings release, the filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, and information about future events, conditions, results of operations, and performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, access to sufficient capital; market prices for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products; estimates of reserves and economic assumptions; the ability to produce and transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; economic conditions in the countries and provinces in which the Company carries on business, especially economic slowdowns; actions by governmental authorities; receipt of required approvals; increases in taxes; legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to fracture stimulation activities; changes in environmental and other regulations; renegotiations of contracts; political uncertainty, including actions by insurgent groups or other conflict; outcomes of litigation; the negotiation and closing of material contracts; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

