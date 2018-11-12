StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 26, 2018

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) ("Stone") today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 financial results on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 5:00pm ET (8:00pm BRT). A press release with third quarter 2018 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 423-9813 or for international callers (201) 689-8573. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 0800 891 6221. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The conference ID is 13684994 and the replay will be available through Monday, December 3, 2018. The call will also be webcast live from Stone's investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil.

