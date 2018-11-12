Daseke Sets November 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) (NASDAQ:DSKEW), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences in November.



2018 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Where: Fairmont Hotel, Dallas

When: November 14, 2018

Presentation Time: 2:30 PM CT

9th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Where: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York City

When: November 15, 2018

Presentation Format: 1x1 and Small Group Meetings Only

Buckingham Best Ideas Conference

Where: JW Marriott Cherry Creek, Denver

When: November 15, 2018

Presentation Format: 1x1 and Small Group Meetings Only

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the leading consolidator and the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world's most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com .

