Daseke Sets November 2018 Investor Conference Schedule
ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) (NASDAQ:DSKEW), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences in November.
2018 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
Where: Fairmont Hotel, Dallas
When: November 14, 2018
Presentation Time: 2:30 PM CT
9th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Where: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York City
When: November 15, 2018
Presentation Format: 1x1 and Small Group Meetings Only
Buckingham Best Ideas Conference
Where: JW Marriott Cherry Creek, Denver
When: November 15, 2018
Presentation Format: 1x1 and Small Group Meetings Only
About Daseke, Inc.
Daseke, Inc. is the leading consolidator and the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world's most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.
