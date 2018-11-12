Intrusion Inc. Reports Net Income of $0.62 Million and Revenue of $2.7 Million in the Third Quarter of 2018

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrusion Inc. (OTCQB:INTZ), ("Intrusion") announced today financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.



Intrusion's net income was $0.62 million in the third quarter 2018 compared to a net income of $0.57 million in the third quarter 2017.

Intrusion's revenue for the third quarter 2018 was $2.7 million compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter 2017.

Gross profit was $1.7 million or 64 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $0.9 million or 56 percent of revenue in the third quarter 2017. The increase of gross profit percentage is primarily due to favorable margin on current project mix.

Intrusion's third quarter 2018 operating expenses were $1.0 million compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, Intrusion reported cash and cash equivalents of $0.9 million, a working capital deficiency of $0.4 million and debt of $1.9 million.

"Orders booked in the third quarter 2018 totaled $6.5 million which included $5.5 million of new projects and $1.0 million of continuing projects. The new project orders are expected to generate quarterly revenue of approximately $1.4 million over the next four quarters. In addition, since October 1, 2018, orders booked from continuing projects totaled $3.6 million," stated G. Ward Paxton, President and CEO of Intrusion.

Intrusion's management will host its regularly scheduled quarterly conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operational progress at 4:00 P.M., CST today. Interested investors can access the call at 1-877-258-4925 (if outside the United States, 1-973-500-2152). For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be accessible beginning today at 7:00 P.M., CST until November 19, 2018 by calling 1-855-859-2056 (if outside the United States, 1-404-537-3406). At the replay prompt, enter conference identification number 8077575. Additionally, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.intrusion.com.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. Intrusion's product families include TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. Intrusion's products help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com .

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, without limitations, statements regarding future revenue growth and profitability, including significant expected future revenue from orders booked in fourth quarter of this year, forecasted future sales opportunities with potential new customers, the difficulties in forecasting future sales caused by current economic and market conditions, the effects of sales and implementation cycles for our products on our quarterly results and difficulties in accurately estimating market growth, the effect of military actions on government and corporate spending on information security products, spending patterns of, and appropriations to, U.S. government departments, as well as other statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

INTRUSION INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except par value amounts) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 853 $ 224 Accounts receivable 1,117 962 Inventories, net — 15 Prepaid expenses 209 89 Total current assets 2,179 1,290 Property and equipment, net 290 124 Other assets 38 38 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,507 $ 1,452 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,367 $ 1,182 Dividends payable 557 447 Obligations under capital lease, current portion 52 44 Deferred revenue 619 406 Total current liabilities 2,595 2,079 Loan payable to officer 1,815 2,865 Obligations under capital lease, noncurrent portion 47 17 Stockholders' Deficit: Preferred stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 5,000 Series 1 shares issued and outstanding–200 in 2018 and 2017 Liquidation preference of $1,200 in 2018 and $1,163 in 2017 707 707 Series 2 shares issued and outstanding–460 in 2018 and 2017 Liquidation preference of $1,371 in 2018 and $1,328 in 2017 724 724 Series 3 shares issued and outstanding–289 in 2018 and 2017 Liquidation preference of $752 in 2018 and $728 in 2017 412 412 Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 80,000 Issued shares – 13,130 in 2018 and 12,808 in 2017 Outstanding shares – 13,120 in 2018 and 12,798 in 2017 131 128 Common stock held in treasury, at cost – 10 shares (362 ) (362 ) Additional paid-in capital 56,572 56,518 Accumulated deficit (60,092 ) (61,529 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42 ) (107 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,950 ) (3,509 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 2,507 $ 1,452

INTRUSION INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 2,665 $ 1,678 $ 7,296 $ 4,780 Cost of revenue 967 736 2,744 1,951 Gross profit 1,698 942 4,552 2,829 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 466 394 1,311 1,169 Research and development 329 617 832 1,797 General and administrative 243 242 828 855 Operating income (loss) 660 (311 ) 1,581 (992 ) Other Income — 928 — 928 Interest expense, net (43 ) (49 ) (144 ) (157 ) Net income (loss) $ 617 $ 568 $ 1,437 $ (221 ) Preferred stock dividends accrued (35 ) (35

) (104 ) (104 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 582 $ 533 $ 1,333 $ (325 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,062 12,798 13,009 12,781 Diluted 14,955 14,076 14,901 12,781

