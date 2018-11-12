SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 14, 2018

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), will report financial results for the 2018 fiscal Fourth quarter and Fiscal year ended August 31, 2018 and outlook for the fiscal first quarter 2019 after market close on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.



SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

