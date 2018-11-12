SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of BWX Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of BWX Technologies, Inc. ("BWX" or "the Company") (NYSE:BWXT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On November 6, 2018, BWX announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018 in a Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In a press release issued the same day, BWX President and CEO Rex D. Geveden stated that "third quarter results were negatively impacted by a reserve on missile tubes and increased interest expense…" Following this news, BWX's stock price fell from a close of $60.67 per share on November 6, 2018, to a close of $46.26 per share the following day. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bwx-technologies-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

