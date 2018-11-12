MERGER ALERT – ARRS, RDC and ITG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS)

Merger Announcement: November 8, 2018

Transaction Details: ARRIS will be purchased by ComScope (NASDAQ:COMM). Under the terms of the transaction, ARRIS shareholders will receive $31.75 per share.

To learn more about the ARRS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/arrs-merger .

Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC)

Merger Announcement: October 8, 2018

Transaction Details: Rowan Companies plc will be purchased by Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Under the terms of the transaction, Rowan shareholders will receive 2.215 Ensco shares for each Rowan share they own; based on the closing price of Ensco stock on October 5, 2018, this represents an approximate value of $18.78 per share.

To learn more about the RDC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/rowan-companies-plc .

Investment Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:ITG)

Merger Announcement: November 7, 2018

Transaction Details: ITG will be purchased by Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT). Under the terms of the transaction, ITG shareholders will receive $30.30 per share.

To learn more about the FPBF investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/investment-technology-group-inc .

