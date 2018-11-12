Bel to Participate in 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Being Held on December 4-6, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. ("Bel," or, "the Company") (NASDAQ:BELFA, NASDAQ:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that management will participate in the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held at the Luxe Sunset Hotel, in Los Angeles, California on December 4-6, 2018.



Pete Bittner, President of Bel Connectivity Solutions, and Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting, will be available for meetings the entirety of December 5th. Interested parties may schedule a one on one meeting in advance of the conference through the LD meetings platform, or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Bel. A 30-minute group presentation is additionally scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) on December 5, 2018 for attendees. The group presentation will be broadcast over the internet, and will be available on the investor relations portion of Bel's website and also directly via this link: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/belfb .

About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.